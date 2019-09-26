 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  CBD Body Lotion - 600mg/100ml

CBD Body Lotion - 600mg/100ml

by Nirvana CBD

$49.99MSRP

About this product

ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: PHYTOCANNABINOID-RICH HEMP OIL, 0.0% tHC INACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Water, *Coconut Oil, Emulsifying Wax, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Grapeseed Oil, Geranium Oil, *Orange Oil, Ylang Ylang Oil, *Roman Chamomile Oil, *Aloe Vera Powder, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Phenoxyethanol *organic ingredient

1 customer review

Mhalvor21

Started playing tennis a lot again lately after years off and needless to say the body didn't like me much. This product has been great to apply to my wrist and hands after I get out there. Would recommend it to anyone to try for similar issues. Most likely will try the Muscle rub on my next order.

About this brand

About Nirvana Nirvana CBD was founded in 2017 with an emphasis on honest core values. Yet, Nirvana CBD is more than just a product and far more than just a company, we are a team of talented individuals and a family who deeply care for the well-being of others. We aim to provide natural relaxation for consumers. Here at Nirvana CBD, we want to continue learning more about all the positive feedback we have been receiving from consumers. All of Nirvana CBD products are professionally formulated, lab tested by a third party and 0.0% THC. Nirvana extends its reach into this modern industry by explaining the importance of understanding the differences between Broad Spectrum and Full Spectrum using educational concepts. We place a strong emphasis on educating our consumers and keeping everyone well informed. Our products are grown in Colorado and Oregon and manufactured in California with the primary goal of providing our customers with an option for Natural Relaxation — Stress Less, Relax More Naturally.