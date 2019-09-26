Lavender Bath Soak 25mg
by District Cannabis
1 piece
$10.00
ACTIVE INGREDIENTS: PHYTOCANNABINOID-RICH HEMP OIL, 0.0% tHC INACTIVE INGREDIENTS: Water, *Coconut Oil, Emulsifying Wax, Glycerin, Stearic Acid, Grapeseed Oil, Geranium Oil, *Orange Oil, Ylang Ylang Oil, *Roman Chamomile Oil, *Aloe Vera Powder, Citric Acid, Xanthan Gum, Tetrasodium Glutamate Diacetate, Phenoxyethanol *organic ingredient
on September 26th, 2019
Started playing tennis a lot again lately after years off and needless to say the body didn't like me much. This product has been great to apply to my wrist and hands after I get out there. Would recommend it to anyone to try for similar issues. Most likely will try the Muscle rub on my next order.