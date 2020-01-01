 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Brands
  3. Nirvana CBD
Nirvana CBD Cover Photo

Nirvana CBD

STRESS LESS. RELAX MORE NATURALLY.

Nirvana CBD featured photo 1
Nirvana CBD featured photo 2
Nirvana CBD featured photo 3
Nirvana CBD featured photo 4
Nirvana CBD featured photo 5

About Nirvana CBD

About Nirvana Nirvana CBD was founded in 2017 with an emphasis on honest core values. Yet, Nirvana CBD is more than just a product and far more than just a company, we are a team of talented individuals and a family who deeply care for the well-being of others. We aim to provide natural relaxation for consumers. Here at Nirvana CBD, we want to continue learning more about all the positive feedback we have been receiving from consumers. All of Nirvana CBD products are professionally formulated, lab tested by a third party and 0.0% THC. Nirvana extends its reach into this modern industry by explaining the importance of understanding the differences between Broad Spectrum and Full Spectrum using educational concepts. We place a strong emphasis on educating our consumers and keeping everyone well informed. Our products are grown in Colorado and Oregon and manufactured in California with the primary goal of providing our customers with an option for Natural Relaxation — Stress Less, Relax More Naturally.

Candy

more products

Capsules

more products

Hemp CBD oil

more products

Lotions

more products

Lubricants & oils

more products

Available in

United States, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, District of Columbia, Florida