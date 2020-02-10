Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
This strain redefines "mellow" for the needs and desires of the 21st-century cannabis consumer. Tight, round, bright-green nuggets covered in bright orange-red hairs are frosted with trichomes that emit hints of this strain's Humboldt County home: pine, earth, and wood. A pleasantly smooth and mild smoke relaxes muscles tightened by hours at the office or the stress of home as your mind unwinds into a state of contended peacefulness. Experienced users will enjoy the feeling of mindful calm that doesn't deaden the senses, while sporadic cannabis users may find enough peace to slip easily into sleep. Recommended for anxiety/depression and mild pain. Type: Indica Dominant MOONSTONE KUSH (18.78% THC | 0.04% CBD)
on February 10th, 2020
I really enjoyed this strain it helped me focus while easing all of my pain.
on February 7th, 2018
Other than being a great chill-out Indica, this strain takes muscle relaxation to the next level. You can feel the tension all over slowly release as you settle into the buzz. The perfect nightcap.
on October 18th, 2017
Excellent