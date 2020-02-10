 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
MOONSTONE KUSH

by Northern Emeralds

This strain redefines "mellow" for the needs and desires of the 21st-century cannabis consumer. Tight, round, bright-green nuggets covered in bright orange-red hairs are frosted with trichomes that emit hints of this strain's Humboldt County home: pine, earth, and wood. A pleasantly smooth and mild smoke relaxes muscles tightened by hours at the office or the stress of home as your mind unwinds into a state of contended peacefulness. Experienced users will enjoy the feeling of mindful calm that doesn't deaden the senses, while sporadic cannabis users may find enough peace to slip easily into sleep. Recommended for anxiety/depression and mild pain. Type: Indica Dominant MOONSTONE KUSH (18.78% THC | 0.04% CBD)

Bigpapax68

I really enjoyed this strain it helped me focus while easing all of my pain.

CatalinaBreeze

Other than being a great chill-out Indica, this strain takes muscle relaxation to the next level. You can feel the tension all over slowly release as you settle into the buzz. The perfect nightcap.

Northern Emeralds is the premier cannabis brand to emerge from the Emerald Triangle, America’s original home of boutique flower. We combine distinct heirloom genetics with a proprietary, innovative cultivation process perfected over decades. We offer our partners a product of unparalleled quality, consistent from batch to batch, supplied with impeccable reliability. We take pride in our rapid sell-through rate and growing recognition among connoisseurs. We passionately believe responsible cannabis consumption is a benefit to the health and wellness of our community, and we are committed to setting the standard for excellence as our industry evolves. We are in relentless pursuit of the cannabis plant’s true potential and are proud to be a lead producer of California’s newest craft crop.