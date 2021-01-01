About this product

This strain redefines "mellow" for the needs and desires of the 21st-century cannabis consumer. Tight, round, bright-green nuggets covered in bright orange-red hairs are frosted with trichomes that emit hints of this strain's Humboldt County home: pine, earth, and wood. A pleasantly smooth and mild smoke relaxes muscles tightened by hours at the office or the stress of home as your mind unwinds into a state of contended peacefulness. Experienced users will enjoy the feeling of mindful calm that doesn't deaden the senses, while sporadic cannabis users may find enough peace to slip easily into sleep. Recommended for anxiety/depression and mild pain. Type: Indica Dominant



MOONSTONE KUSH (18.78% THC | 0.04% CBD)