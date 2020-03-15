 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. SAPPHIRE KUSH

SAPPHIRE KUSH

by Northern Emeralds

Skip to Reviews
4.714
Northern Emeralds Cannabis Flower SAPPHIRE KUSH
Northern Emeralds Cannabis Flower SAPPHIRE KUSH

Similar items

Show all

About this product

For the positive thinkers, Sapphire Kush is a mix of purples, greens, red hair and lush layers of trichomes that offer a deeply euphoric and open effect. A classic Kush texture and quality, this strain is a true smokers delight, perfect for daytime pain relief without the lethargy. Sapphire Kush has energetic and extroverted effects for those seeking such qualities. FOR THE POSITIVE THINKERS, SAPPHIRE KUSH IS A MIX OF PURPLES, GREENS, RED HAIR AND LUSH LAYERS OF TRICHOMES THAT OFFERS A DEEPLY EUPHORIC AND OPEN EFFECT. EXHIBITING A CLASSIC KUSH TEXTURE AND QUALITY, THIS STRAIN IS A TRUE SMOKER'S DELIGHT, PERFECT FOR DAYTIME PAIN RELIEF WITHOUT THE LETHARGY. SAPPHIRE KUSH HAS ENERGETIC AND EXTROVERTED EFFECTS FOR THOSE SEEKING SUCH QUALITIES.

14 customer reviews

Show all
4.714

write a review

Tallytwigz69

One of the only strains that can make me feel totally at peace and euphoric at the same time.

eifay

Sapphire Kush where have you been all my life!? Strawberry kush, Purple Kush, Banana Kush I've always loved all the kush family. Sapphire Kush however blew me away, the mellow & chill body high, the look of the crystal covered buds and the smell are all top notch. This strain is my new fave, and Northern Emeralds is quickly growing on me as a go to provider of consistent, top notch buds. Bonus I love the packaging design, minimal and super clean, I have a whole collection of their tins around the house for reuse, to cool to toss!

About this brand

Northern Emeralds Logo
Northern Emeralds is the premier cannabis brand to emerge from the Emerald Triangle, America’s original home of boutique flower. We combine distinct heirloom genetics with a proprietary, innovative cultivation process perfected over decades. We offer our partners a product of unparalleled quality, consistent from batch to batch, supplied with impeccable reliability. We take pride in our rapid sell-through rate and growing recognition among connoisseurs. We passionately believe responsible cannabis consumption is a benefit to the health and wellness of our community, and we are committed to setting the standard for excellence as our industry evolves. We are in relentless pursuit of the cannabis plant’s true potential and are proud to be a lead producer of California’s newest craft crop.