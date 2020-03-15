Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
For the positive thinkers, Sapphire Kush is a mix of purples, greens, red hair and lush layers of trichomes that offer a deeply euphoric and open effect. A classic Kush texture and quality, this strain is a true smokers delight, perfect for daytime pain relief without the lethargy. Sapphire Kush has energetic and extroverted effects for those seeking such qualities.
on March 15th, 2020
Made my depression go away 💙
on December 22nd, 2019
One of the only strains that can make me feel totally at peace and euphoric at the same time.
on October 15th, 2018
Sapphire Kush where have you been all my life!? Strawberry kush, Purple Kush, Banana Kush I've always loved all the kush family. Sapphire Kush however blew me away, the mellow & chill body high, the look of the crystal covered buds and the smell are all top notch. This strain is my new fave, and Northern Emeralds is quickly growing on me as a go to provider of consistent, top notch buds. Bonus I love the packaging design, minimal and super clean, I have a whole collection of their tins around the house for reuse, to cool to toss!