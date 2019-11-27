 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
TITAN OG

by Northern Emeralds

The crown jewel of the Northern Emerald family, the TITAN OG is our most potently luxurious Indica-dominant strain. A dense lime green bud with orange hairs and white frosted crystals, the strain has the smell and essence of earthy pine with relaxing properties strong enough to handle insomnia/anxiety or just deeply soothing nighttime vibes. For the serious connoisseur, TITAN OG stands out. TITAN OG (22% THC) FOR THE SERIOUS OG CONNOISSEUR, TITAN STANDS OUT. TITAN OG IS OUR MOST POTENTLY LUXURIOUS INDICA DOMINANT STRAIN, CONSISTING OF DENSE LIME GREEN BUDS WITH ORANGE HAIRS AND WHITE FROSTED CRYSTALS. THIS DISTINCT OG STRAIN HAS THE SMELL AND ESSENCE OF EARTHY PINE WITH RELAXING PROPERTIES STRONG ENOUGH TO HANDLE INSOMNIA AND ANXIETY, OR JUST PROVIDE DEEPLY SOOTHING NIGHT-TIME VIBES.

Sour_808

Gooey soft texture and aesthetically pleasing with nice density. Definitely recommend it🔥

firefirefirefire

The best nighttime cannabis money can buy.

Northern Emeralds is the premier cannabis brand to emerge from the Emerald Triangle, America’s original home of boutique flower. We combine distinct heirloom genetics with a proprietary, innovative cultivation process perfected over decades. We offer our partners a product of unparalleled quality, consistent from batch to batch, supplied with impeccable reliability. We take pride in our rapid sell-through rate and growing recognition among connoisseurs. We passionately believe responsible cannabis consumption is a benefit to the health and wellness of our community, and we are committed to setting the standard for excellence as our industry evolves. We are in relentless pursuit of the cannabis plant’s true potential and are proud to be a lead producer of California’s newest craft crop.