About this product

The crown jewel of the Northern Emerald family, the TITAN OG is our most potently luxurious Indica-dominant strain. A dense lime green bud with orange hairs and white frosted crystals, the strain has the smell and essence of earthy pine with relaxing properties strong enough to handle insomnia/anxiety or just deeply soothing nighttime vibes.

For the serious connoisseur, TITAN OG stands out.



TITAN OG (22% THC)



FOR THE SERIOUS OG CONNOISSEUR, TITAN STANDS OUT. TITAN OG IS OUR MOST POTENTLY LUXURIOUS INDICA DOMINANT STRAIN, CONSISTING OF DENSE LIME GREEN BUDS WITH ORANGE HAIRS AND WHITE FROSTED CRYSTALS. THIS DISTINCT OG STRAIN HAS THE SMELL AND ESSENCE OF EARTHY PINE WITH RELAXING PROPERTIES STRONG ENOUGH TO HANDLE INSOMNIA AND ANXIETY, OR JUST PROVIDE DEEPLY SOOTHING NIGHT-TIME VIBES.