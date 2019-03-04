About this product
Our high potency, full-spectrum, whole-plant CBD tinctures are carefully extracted using the CO2 method to bring you a high-quality product at a price anyone can afford. Our high potency tinctures are 3rd party lab tested for potency and purity to assure safe consumption. We stand by our high potency premium quality full-spectrum CBD oil. This product is available in a 30ml bottle with child resistant dropper containing 500mg, 1000mg and 2000mg. Our high potency CBD tinctures are made with whole-plant CBD and natural-organic peppermint, mandarin and lemon oil. Based on research, it’s recommended to ingest the CBD hemp oil tincture sublingually (under the tongue) for better absorption and hold it for at least 30-60 seconds, then swallow Suggested serving is 10 drops per dose and its recommended twice daily. Studies have shown for best results is to take the CBD hemp oil 1 hour before or after eating. *For legal restrictions, we can’t make claims about specific health benefits of CBD. We recommend speaking to your doctor for more information about CBD and its benefits. *FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION (FDA) DISCLOSURE These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA and are not intended to diagnose, treat, or cure any disease. Always check with your physician before starting a new dietary supplement program. *All products contain less then .3% of THC.
