  510 Thread Oil Vape Battery – 3.7V, Buttonless (5 Colors)

510 Thread Oil Vape Battery – 3.7V, Buttonless (5 Colors)

by O2VAPE

1.01
$24.99MSRP

About this product

By popular demand, O2VAPE has released a more powerful, buttonless version of their best-selling vape pen. We got it right: no burnt taste, big draws and long life. It’s super easy to operate with no clicking buttons or turning dials needed - just inhale while you take up to an 10 second draw and once you have reached the perfect puff it turns off until needed again. For those of you that like to know the numbers, it runs at 3.7 volts and is the perfect blend of size and battery life with 350 mAh. The battery has a sleek design that allows you to discreetly take it with you wherever you go and weighing in at less than 3 ounces, you’ll never know it’s in your purse or pocket until you need it. The O2VAPE Oil Vaporizer Pen was created for people who live an on-the-go lifestyle who don’t have time to wait for your vaporizer to heat up to use it. Stock up on extra batteries to ensure no interruptions in the vaping experience. Simply unscrew a dead battery and replace with a charged backup battery. Plus charging the battery is simple, all you need is a USB port to use with the included USB charger. Battery lasts 3 to 5 days depending on use. Available in 5 Colors: Wood Grain, Stainless Steel, Rugged Black, Rugged Gray, Rose Gold For additional features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

1 customer review

1.01

Pens12345

I almost never write reviews, this product was so incredibly awful it warrants one. Broke within 2 minutes and customer service was awful

from O2VAPEon December 18th, 2019

Please contact customer service so that we can help you take advantage of our lifetime warranty. We stand behind the quality of all of our products and have not been contacted in regards to this order as of yet. Please advise how we can help you. thanks! O2VAPE's Customer Service Team

About this brand

O2VAPE Logo
O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.