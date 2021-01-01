About this product

By popular demand, O2VAPE has released a more powerful, buttonless version of their best-selling vape pen. We got it right: no burnt taste, big draws and long life. It’s super easy to operate with no clicking buttons or turning dials needed - just inhale while you take up to an 10 second draw and once you have reached the perfect puff it turns off until needed again. For those of you that like to know the numbers, it runs at 3.7 volts and is the perfect blend of size and battery life with 350 mAh. The battery has a sleek design that allows you to discreetly take it with you wherever you go and weighing in at less than 3 ounces, you’ll never know it’s in your purse or pocket until you need it.



The O2VAPE Oil Vaporizer Pen was created for people who live an on-the-go lifestyle who don’t have time to wait for your vaporizer to heat up to use it. Stock up on extra batteries to ensure no interruptions in the vaping experience. Simply unscrew a dead battery and replace with a charged backup battery. Plus charging the battery is simple, all you need is a USB port to use with the included USB charger. Battery lasts 3 to 5 days depending on use.



Available in 5 Colors: Wood Grain, Stainless Steel, Rugged Black, Rugged Gray, Rose Gold



For additional features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com