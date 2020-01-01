 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
DUO PRO DIP & DAB Vape Pen - Wax, Shatter or Oil w/ 510 Thread

by O2VAPE

O2VAPE Vaping Vape Pens DUO PRO DIP & DAB Vape Pen - Wax, Shatter or Oil w/ 510 Thread
About this product

If you are looking for the greatest versatility and most convenient way to get a quality dab, look no further than the O2VAPE DUO PRO DIP & DAB. This revolutionary vape pen features a variable voltage battery with a 420 mAh capacity and a nectar collector on the opposite side. It comes with both a dual quartz dab coil atomizer as well as a ceramic touch style dab tip with an internal heating coil. Add you favorite wax or shatter to the atomizer and then with a smooth pull from the mouthpiece you can draw at your preferred temperature level. Alternatively, utilize the touch tip to quickly and easily puff from the opposite side of the battery while simply touching the wax to the touch tip. You can even use this versatile and dependable two-in-one rig with a oil vape pen cartridge (not included). Just choose the right voltage for your cartridge type and fire it up! You can also add a cartridge when checking out, to fill with your favorite oil. 510 thread battery connections means it is widely compatible and the variable voltage feature allows the battery to heat different carts to just the right temperature. Includes: - Variable voltage 510 thread battery (420 mAh) - 3.4, 3.7 or 4.2 voltage options - O2VAPE Dab Coil - O2VAPE Ceramic Dab Touch Tip - Dab Tool - 3 Pipe Cleaners - Mini USB charging wire - Mouthpiece *510 Thread Oil Cartridge Not Included Empty your drawer of all the other wax, oil and shatter vape products and replace them with the O2VAPE DUO PRO DIP & DAB, a true all in one solution for your vaping satisfaction. For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens. Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com

About this brand

O2VAPE™ is a USA Veteran, woman owned company and has been providing consumers with high quality portable 510 thread batteries, wax vape pens, dab vape pens and vaping products since 2013. We are the ORIGINAL buttonless vape pen, making it the most mobile and discreet vaping product available to anyone. We have a no questions asked, no receipt, no further purchase necessary LIFETIME WARRANTY! Through the rapid growth of the vaporizer industry, hundreds of different vaping products have been made available on the market. So, why choose o2VAPE™? It is simple. From our oil vape pens to our Dryonic™ vaporizers, our products have a simplistic design that make them easy for anyone to use with minimal set up. Their small size makes it easy to take anywhere, and by emitting vapor they won’t disturb those around you. We have thoroughly tested all of our products for durability, made up of high quality materials our vaporizers have been shown to stand up to everyday use. At o2VAPE™, we stand behind the products that we sell, by including our no questions asked LIFETIME warranties on all of our vaporizers (warranty excludes cartridges). Ever have a question regarding our products? o2VAPE™ is here to help you, we have on-hand sales representatives ready to assist you. It is our goal to make sure that our customers are completely satisfied with the o2VAPE™ products and staff.