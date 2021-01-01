About this product

If you are looking for the greatest versatility and most convenient way to get a quality dab, look no further than the O2VAPE DUO PRO DIP & DAB. This revolutionary vape pen features a variable voltage battery with a 420 mAh capacity and a nectar collector on the opposite side. It comes with both a dual quartz dab coil atomizer as well as a ceramic touch style dab tip with an internal heating coil. Add you favorite wax or shatter to the atomizer and then with a smooth pull from the mouthpiece you can draw at your preferred temperature level. Alternatively, utilize the touch tip to quickly and easily puff from the opposite side of the battery while simply touching the wax to the touch tip.



You can even use this versatile and dependable two-in-one rig with a oil vape pen cartridge (not included). Just choose the right voltage for your cartridge type and fire it up! You can also add a cartridge when checking out, to fill with your favorite oil. 510 thread battery connections means it is widely compatible and the variable voltage feature allows the battery to heat different carts to just the right temperature.



Includes:

- Variable voltage 510 thread battery (420 mAh)

- 3.4, 3.7 or 4.2 voltage options

- O2VAPE Dab Coil

- O2VAPE Ceramic Dab Touch Tip

- Dab Tool

- 3 Pipe Cleaners

- Mini USB charging wire

- Mouthpiece

*510 Thread Oil Cartridge Not Included



Empty your drawer of all the other wax, oil and shatter vape products and replace them with the O2VAPE DUO PRO DIP & DAB, a true all in one solution for your vaping satisfaction.



For additional cutting edge features and discreet concealable vaping options, be sure to check out O2VAPE's all new patented FLIP® PLATINUM and FLIP® ULTRA Vape Pens.



Visit the manufacturer website for more details. www.O2VAPE.com