About this product

OC Pharm uses MCT oil and CBD isolates to create a potent tincture that delivers the effects of cannabinoids without smoking. To boost wellness and alleviate problematic pains, use the built-in dropper to squeeze a few drops of tincture sublingually, under the tongue, or mix in a few drops into your favorite food or beverage. For maximum results, please allow the liquid tincture to absorb in the mouth before swallowing.