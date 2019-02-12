StephenHaugse
on February 12th, 2019
I take this CBD everyday. Very high quality. By far the best brand I have tried.
OC Pharm uses MCT oil and CBD isolates to create a potent tincture that delivers the effects of cannabinoids without smoking. To boost wellness and alleviate problematic pains, use the built-in dropper to squeeze a few drops of tincture sublingually, under the tongue, or mix in a few drops into your favorite food or beverage. For maximum results, please allow the liquid tincture to absorb in the mouth before swallowing.
