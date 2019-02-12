 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Hemp CBD tinctures
  5. CBD Tincture

CBD Tincture

by OC Pharm

Skip to Reviews
5.01
OC Pharm Hemp CBD Hemp CBD Tinctures CBD Tincture

$69.95MSRP

About this product

OC Pharm uses MCT oil and CBD isolates to create a potent tincture that delivers the effects of cannabinoids without smoking. To boost wellness and alleviate problematic pains, use the built-in dropper to squeeze a few drops of tincture sublingually, under the tongue, or mix in a few drops into your favorite food or beverage. For maximum results, please allow the liquid tincture to absorb in the mouth before swallowing.

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

StephenHaugse

I take this CBD everyday. Very high quality. By far the best brand I have tried.

About this brand

OC Pharm Logo
CBD is extremely effective in managing inflammation post exercise. Cannabinoids are potent anti-inflammatory agents and they exert their effects through induction of apoptosis, inhibition of cell proliferation, suppression of cytokine production and induction of T-regulatory cells (Tregs).