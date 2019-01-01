 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
by OG Gardens

Developed by Dioxide of TGA Seeds, Bloodwreck is a cross between Trainwreck and Trinity, and gained its name from the unique shades of deep, almost maroon red it develops toward the end of flowering. Bloodwreck is about 70/30 Sativa dominant, and has been used to create some amazing strains, such as Chernobyl, Timewreck, and Qrazy Train. The three most dominant terpenes tend to be, respectively, beta-Myrcene, Limonene, and beta-Caryophyllene. Bloodwreck also commonly tests with small but appreciable amounts of secondary cannabinoids, like CBN, CBC, CBCa, and CBG.

You simply can’t mass produce the ultimate experience. Nor can it be a matter of trial and error. Starting with our proprietary soils and strains, following through with our patient cultivation and curing regime, our commitment to quality means what you enjoy now, you’ll enjoy next month. The potency of your purchase today is as scientifically identical as possible when you purchase it next week. We began OG – Oregon Grown – knowing that our obsession with providing the very best of cannabis products would earn the loyalty of repeat customers for years. And we’re in it for the long run, sparing no expense or effort to bring our customers safe, consistent, and enjoyable experiences.