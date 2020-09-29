About this product

Developed by Dioxide of TGA Seeds, Bloodwreck is a cross between Trainwreck and Trinity, and gained its name from the unique shades of deep, almost maroon red it develops toward the end of flowering. Bloodwreck is about 70/30 Sativa dominant, and has been used to create some amazing strains, such as Chernobyl, Timewreck, and Qrazy Train. The three most dominant terpenes tend to be, respectively, beta-Myrcene, Limonene, and beta-Caryophyllene. Bloodwreck also commonly tests with small but appreciable amounts of secondary cannabinoids, like CBN, CBC, CBCa, and CBG.