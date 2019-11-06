Evolab Battery
by Evolab
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 20.6 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
The easiest pens to operate on the market! Ooze Slim Touchless Batteries are direct-draw style, meaning you simply inhale to take a hit. No pressing of a button necessary! Ooze 280 mAh Battery USB Charger Fits All 510 Thread Compatible with Oil Vaporizer Cartridges Available Colors: Black, Chrome, Pink and Gold 8sec Auto Shut Off 280 mAh Battery 3.7V Lightweight Discrete 510 thread Over charge protection USB Designed for Essential Oils Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER. *USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.
on November 6th, 2019
Waste of my money. I have had multiple ooze batteries in the past, this is by far the worst one I’ve ever had. It doesn’t hit, I tried just about everything to see if it will hit, absolutely nothing. I didn’t even have it longer than 3 days.
on May 13th, 2019
Dont waste your money. I've had 3 and all stopped working after a week.
on March 30th, 2019
Would give zero stars if I could. Bought this for my father who has stage 4 cancer and is intense pain. Noticed one day that his cart was still full even though he told me he was using it several times a day for a week. Took a hit, NOTHING. It lights up when I drag on it, it takes a charge, I bent the contacts out with a paper clip, tried different carts, still nothing. Going with a different brand. What a waste of time and money!!