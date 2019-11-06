 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Slim Pen Touchless Battery w/ USB

by Ooze

Ooze Vaping Batteries & Power Slim Pen Touchless Battery w/ USB

$14.99MSRP

About this product

The easiest pens to operate on the market! Ooze Slim Touchless Batteries are direct-draw style, meaning you simply inhale to take a hit. No pressing of a button necessary! Ooze 280 mAh Battery USB Charger Fits All 510 Thread Compatible with Oil Vaporizer Cartridges Available Colors: Black, Chrome, Pink and Gold 8sec Auto Shut Off 280 mAh Battery 3.7V Lightweight Discrete 510 thread Over charge protection USB Designed for Essential Oils Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER. *USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.

4 customer reviews

Coriskye

Waste of my money. I have had multiple ooze batteries in the past, this is by far the worst one I’ve ever had. It doesn’t hit, I tried just about everything to see if it will hit, absolutely nothing. I didn’t even have it longer than 3 days.

Fhspaceace

Dont waste your money. I've had 3 and all stopped working after a week.

Smokeybear80

Would give zero stars if I could. Bought this for my father who has stage 4 cancer and is intense pain. Noticed one day that his cart was still full even though he told me he was using it several times a day for a week. Took a hit, NOTHING. It lights up when I drag on it, it takes a charge, I bent the contacts out with a paper clip, tried different carts, still nothing. Going with a different brand. What a waste of time and money!!

About this brand

Ooze is a Michigan-based company looking to enhance consumer experience. Our mission has always been to provide our customers with the quality they deserve without the inflated price they are accustomed to. Our goal is to improve the vaporizer pens and accessories industry with new and exciting products. We've been in the business since 2007, and our extensive knowledge and expertise has allowed us to develop better-burning and longer-lasting vape pens. Our relationship with retailers and understanding of the changing needs of the vape industry has placed our products on the cutting edge of the market, and our continued product development puts us ahead of the pack! We're always inventing and reinventing, and we can't wait to show you what we have in store!