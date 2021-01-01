About this product

The easiest pens to operate on the market! Ooze Slim Touchless Batteries are direct-draw style, meaning you simply inhale to take a hit. No pressing of a button necessary!



Ooze 280 mAh Battery

USB Charger

Fits All 510 Thread

Compatible with Oil Vaporizer Cartridges

Available Colors: Black, Chrome, Pink and Gold

8sec Auto Shut Off 280 mAh Battery 3.7V

Lightweight

Discrete

510 thread

Over charge protection USB

Designed for Essential Oils



Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER.

*USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.