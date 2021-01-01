Ooze
Slim Pen Touchless Battery w/ USB
Product rating:
About this product
The easiest pens to operate on the market! Ooze Slim Touchless Batteries are direct-draw style, meaning you simply inhale to take a hit. No pressing of a button necessary!
Ooze 280 mAh Battery
USB Charger
Fits All 510 Thread
Compatible with Oil Vaporizer Cartridges
Available Colors: Black, Chrome, Pink and Gold
8sec Auto Shut Off 280 mAh Battery 3.7V
Lightweight
Discrete
510 thread
Over charge protection USB
Designed for Essential Oils
Warranty DOES NOT apply to Ooze batteries at fault from use of NON Ooze CHARGER.
*USB Chargers must be used with Wall Plugs that are designed for USB Ports. Gaming devices, computers, and other electronics are not covered under warranty.
