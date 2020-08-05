 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Green Love Potion
Indica

Green Love Potion

by Osage Creek Cultivation

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Osage Creek Cultivation Cannabis Flower Green Love Potion

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Osage Creek Cultivation Logo

About this strain

Green Love Potion

Green Love Potion
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Green Love Potion is an indica-dominant strain, and this particular cut grows into a bouquet of green and purple leaves that emit an odor denoting its Lavender parentage. With a relatively clear-headed buzz, this strain works well for indica lovers seeking euphoria and a comforting relaxation in the body without being sedative. Patients prefer Green Love Potion for enhancing mood and remedying mild physical pain. 

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

Wed Aug 05 2020
M........l
Absolute favorite strain! Wish it was in the dispensaries all the time!!