Indica
Green Love Potion
5.01
Osage Creek Cultivation
Green Love Potion
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Green Love Potion is an indica-dominant strain, and this particular cut grows into a bouquet of green and purple leaves that emit an odor denoting its Lavender parentage. With a relatively clear-headed buzz, this strain works well for indica lovers seeking euphoria and a comforting relaxation in the body without being sedative. Patients prefer Green Love Potion for enhancing mood and remedying mild physical pain.
1 customer review
M........l
Wed Aug 05 2020
Absolute favorite strain! Wish it was in the dispensaries all the time!!