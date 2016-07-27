Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.
Logo for the brand Osage Creek Cultivation

Osage Creek Cultivation

Green Love Potion

Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD

Green Love Potion effects

Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!