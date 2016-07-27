Osage Creek Cultivation
Green Love Potion
Product rating:
Strain rating:
IndicaTHC 17%CBD —
Green Love Potion effects
Reported by real people like you
27 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
70% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
51% of people report feeling happy
Aroused
33% of people report feeling aroused
Dry mouth
14% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
7% of people report feeling dry eyes
Headache
3% of people report feeling headache
Pain
48% of people say it helps with pain
Stress
44% of people say it helps with stress
Anxiety
40% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!