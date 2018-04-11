 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Huckleberry

by Outlaw Cannabis Company

4.01
Outlaw Cannabis Company Cannabis Flower Huckleberry

About this product

A sativa dominant hybrid strain. Producing beautiful dense and sticky buds. Its berry aroma adds to a lingering sweet aftertaste. Its uplifting effect produces euphoric feelings and clear-headedness.

bajabob55

Great aroma and taste from this multi-use strain. While good recreationally, with a high level of fuctionallity, it a;so has great qualities for pain and anxiety.

About this strain

Huckleberry

Huckleberry

The origins and genetics of Huckleberry are under debate, but there is no disputing the strain’s unmistakable berry aroma. The flower is compact, light green in color, and generally covered in orange hairs. Huckleberry plants have a flowering time of 8-9 weeks and produce average yields. They might be a bit tricky for the novice grower. The effects of this strain are on the milder side and largely reported as relaxing, cutting through stress without the cloudiness. Undoubtedly, this strain is best known for its intense fruity smell and taste, similar to its relative Blueberry.

About this brand

Twenty years of experience in the marijuana industry brings you a team of 20 Outlaw experts. As a result, our facility, growing practices and brand has been featured in leading industry trade publications. Our staff is skilled in growing practices for indoor / outdoor productions. We provide quality cannabis that can reach potency up to 34% THC. Our investment in both a unique light deprivation process and high quality genetic lines yield a higher quality plant. When an order is needed, the Outlaws will be there. We are one of the first in our industry to invest in Green Vault’s automated batcher, that packages our product in 700-1000 units per hour.