  3. Outlaw Cannabis Company
Outlaw Cannabis Company

Pioneers of "Poorman Chronic" and "The Truth"

Specializing in both outdoor and indoor grow producing our artisan and chronically affordable line.
Great color, flavors and richness with state of the art technology and filtration techniques.
C-Cell ceramic coils require no cotton to wick delivering higher heat with a true taste
Our artisan line "The Truth" is sold in many retail stores around Washington
Our chronically affordable line "Poorman Chronic" is tasty and affordable
About Outlaw Cannabis Company

Twenty years of experience in the marijuana industry brings you a team of 20 Outlaw experts. As a result, our facility, growing practices and brand has been featured in leading industry trade publications. Our staff is skilled in growing practices for indoor / outdoor productions. We provide quality cannabis that can reach potency up to 34% THC. Our investment in both a unique light deprivation process and high quality genetic lines yield a higher quality plant. When an order is needed, the Outlaws will be there. We are one of the first in our industry to invest in Green Vault’s automated batcher, that packages our product in 700-1000 units per hour.

Available in

United States, Washington