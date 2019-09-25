 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Triple Chocolate Chip

by Pacific Frost Farms

Pacific Frost Farms Cannabis Flower Triple Chocolate Chip

Triple Chocolate Chip by Pacific Frost Farms

c.mackenzie

Triple Chocolate Chip is an amazing indica strain that will have you relaxed to the max. I would recommend you grab on fuck ton of snacks and find a couch with a good ass movie and turn that shit on. The overall relaxed effects of this indica calls for a more lazy high. I smoked this strain in Denver with a buddy of mine and for about an hour we were pretty energetic and talkative, but once the indica effects started to begin we both felt the need to go on a night drive in the mountains and listen to some Israel Kamakawiwo'ole.

Pacific Frost Farms is a premium craft cannabis producer located in the Pacific NW and serving the Oregon market.