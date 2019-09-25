c.mackenzie on September 25th, 2019

Triple Chocolate Chip is an amazing indica strain that will have you relaxed to the max. I would recommend you grab on fuck ton of snacks and find a couch with a good ass movie and turn that shit on. The overall relaxed effects of this indica calls for a more lazy high. I smoked this strain in Denver with a buddy of mine and for about an hour we were pretty energetic and talkative, but once the indica effects started to begin we both felt the need to go on a night drive in the mountains and listen to some Israel Kamakawiwo'ole.