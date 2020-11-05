Loading…
DispensariesDealsStrainsProductsCBDCannabis 101Social impact

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Triple Chocolate Chip

by Pacific Frost Farms
HybridTHC 23%CBD
Product rating:
Strain rating:

About this strain

Picture of Triple Chocolate Chip
Triple Chocolate Chip

Triple Chocolate Chip is a cross between Mint Chocolate Chip and Triple OG. Bred to put you deep in the couch with your favorite snacks, this strain offers a dank gassy OG and Cookies terpene profile with its high. Give Triple Chocolate Chip a try if you are looking for a new evening treat to help you wind down and enjoy a movie.

 

Triple Chocolate Chip effects

Reported by real people like you
34 people told us about effects:
Relaxed
100% of people report feeling relaxed
Euphoric
70% of people report feeling euphoric
Tingly
44% of people report feeling tingly
Dry mouth
11% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dizzy
2% of people report feeling dizzy
Dry eyes
2% of people report feeling dry eyes
Pain
17% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
14% of people say it helps with anxiety
Stress
11% of people say it helps with stress
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!

About this brand

Logo for the brand Pacific Frost Farms
Pacific Frost Farms
Shop products
Pacific Frost Farms is a premium craft cannabis producer located in the Pacific NW and serving the Oregon market.