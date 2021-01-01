About this product
Vibration is a calming and bright crowd pleaser with a fast-acting head high and surf-like body sensations. Relaxing and euphoric, Vibration is ideal for quality time with friends. Cultivar/strain: Saturday Special (Sativa) Tasting notes: Citrus, floral, earthy Aroma: Orange, lavender, hops Dominant terpenes: Nerolidol, limonene, caryophyllene
Grown in Northern California using a sustainable combination of bio-minerals, Phases' new collection offers five categories of approachable, curated cannabis flower for every mood. PHASES currently offers a range of five moods in 3.5g (1/8th oz.) containers with forthcoming packaged pre-rolls.
