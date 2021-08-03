About this product
A sativa made for socializing.
The perfect terpene blend of myrcene's tranquilizing quality and pinene's delicately uplifting effect makes Vibration a calming and bright crowd pleaser with a fast-acting head high and surf-like body sensations. Relaxing and euphoric, Vibrations is ideal for quality time with friends.
Strain: Saturday Special
Aroma & Flavor: Raspberry, Rosemary
Dominant Terpenes: Nerolidol, Limonene, Caryophyllene
Total Cannabinoids: 25-27%
THC: 21-23%
About this brand
PHASES
PHASES is an effects-based, vibrant line of indoor flower cultivated to appeal to cannabis users of all levels, from the canna-curious to the cannasseurs.
Grown in Northern California using a sustainable combination of bio-minerals, PHASES consists of expertly curated terpenes to match each strain's effect, offering five categories of approachable cannabis flower for every mood.
For sales inquiries contact sales@vantagepointdistro.com or customerservice@vantagepointdistro.com
State License(s)
C11-0000771-LIC
CCL19-0000751