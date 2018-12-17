Garlic Cookies
by Grassroots Cannabis
1 gram
$17.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Our OG 18 was grown from seed from DNA Seed Company’s Reserva Privada line. Classic OG flavor; pinesol and fuel but more sour than the original OGs. OG 18 coats the mouth with that classic lingering flavor that lasts long after you put it down. Put all your work aside, OG 18 will leave you blissfully unwilling to engage in quotidian tasks. A classic creeper, this flower can take a full 20 minutes before you have been swept away.
on December 17th, 2018
My all time favorite of the O.G.'s c creeper for sure but great on giving me some pain relief while giving me some energy to enjoy with my family!
on February 5th, 2018
Got some of this a few days ago under the name "Private Reserve," quite fitting of an alias if you ask me. It was probably some of the best bud I've smoked in awhile- looked great, smelled amazing and tasted so good, with that classic "gas" flavor supported by earthy and piney notes. The high was extremely pleasant, although almost a tad too strong for my regular use, a sort of hypnotic euphoria that creeps up and keeps growing for an appreciable amount of time after smoking. I found myself absolutely couch-locked watching Ancient Aliens in fascination for hours, despite my position of general disbelief that anything in that show carries much truth.
on January 25th, 2018
OG 18 is a classic i always go back to. It's a more mellow indica/hybrid and I usually reach for it when i'm looking to have a chill day with friends. It's an MVP at those slow bonfire nights. also my top choice for when I want to stay home and relax, but I don't want to get immediate couch lock. Overall, definitely one of my favorites.
OG #18, a phenotype of OG Kush, was introduced by DNA Genetics. Also known as "Private Reserve," this indica-dominant hybrid delivers a long-lasting sedative and trancey high, ideal for leisure and relaxation. True to its predecessors, this flower carries the distinct diesel kush flavor with sour undertones. Its prominence is not new: a winner of the High Times Cannabis Cup in '09 and '10, as well as the Europe Champions Cup and Spannabis Indoor Hydro Cup in '10. Interested in growing? Plan for a 9 week flowering time indoors.