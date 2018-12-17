Blotterfall on February 5th, 2018

Got some of this a few days ago under the name "Private Reserve," quite fitting of an alias if you ask me. It was probably some of the best bud I've smoked in awhile- looked great, smelled amazing and tasted so good, with that classic "gas" flavor supported by earthy and piney notes. The high was extremely pleasant, although almost a tad too strong for my regular use, a sort of hypnotic euphoria that creeps up and keeps growing for an appreciable amount of time after smoking. I found myself absolutely couch-locked watching Ancient Aliens in fascination for hours, despite my position of general disbelief that anything in that show carries much truth.