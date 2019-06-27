Pintail Gardens
OG 18
Product rating:
Strain rating:
HybridTHC 21%CBD —
About this product
Our OG 18 was grown from seed from DNA Seed Company’s Reserva Privada line. Classic OG flavor; pinesol and fuel but more sour than the original OGs. OG 18 coats the mouth with that classic lingering flavor that lasts long after you put it down. Put all your work aside, OG 18 will leave you blissfully unwilling to engage in quotidian tasks. A classic creeper, this flower can take a full 20 minutes before you have been swept away.
OG #18 effects
Reported by real people like you
314 people told us about effects:
- Feelings
- Negatives
- Helps with
Relaxed
66% of people report feeling relaxed
Happy
48% of people report feeling happy
Euphoric
46% of people report feeling euphoric
Dry mouth
19% of people report feeling dry mouth
Dry eyes
11% of people report feeling dry eyes
Dizzy
3% of people report feeling dizzy
Stress
30% of people say it helps with stress
Pain
28% of people say it helps with pain
Anxiety
24% of people say it helps with anxiety
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!