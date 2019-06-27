About this product

Our OG 18 was grown from seed from DNA Seed Company’s Reserva Privada line. Classic OG flavor; pinesol and fuel but more sour than the original OGs. OG 18 coats the mouth with that classic lingering flavor that lasts long after you put it down. Put all your work aside, OG 18 will leave you blissfully unwilling to engage in quotidian tasks. A classic creeper, this flower can take a full 20 minutes before you have been swept away.