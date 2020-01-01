Wizard Punch Pre-Roll 0.5g
by Curio Wellness
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.5 miles away
Blueberry Silvertip is grown from the likes of Afghani, Purple Thai, and Big Sky's Grandaddy Purple, and Super Silver Haze. Silvertip relives muscle aches, anxiety, and migranes. Aroma:: sweet berry, earthy forest, and skunk overtones. Effects:: mental lift, muscle tension, stress and headache relief.
