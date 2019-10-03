24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our CBD Flower pre-rolled joints are made of fresh, ground up buds- never shake. They contain 1 gram of up to 16% CBD and less than .3% THC. Our hemp presents a calming experience. Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep. The 3-count includes 1 package with 3 pre-rolled joints individually packaged inside.
on October 3rd, 2019
Ordered this after a review I saw on Instagram I was pleasantly surprised with the efforts just ordered a combo of flowers, vape cartridge, and more pre rolls thank you plain Jane for a awesome product at a reasonable price hope your company stays affordable for everyone to enjoy