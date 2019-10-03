 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
CBD Flower Pre-rolled Joints

by Plain Jane

Plain Jane Cannabis Pre-rolls CBD Flower Pre-rolled Joints

$10.99MSRP

About this product

Our CBD Flower pre-rolled joints are made of fresh, ground up buds- never shake. They contain 1 gram of up to 16% CBD and less than .3% THC. Our hemp presents a calming experience. Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep. The 3-count includes 1 package with 3 pre-rolled joints individually packaged inside.

1 customer review

Fergins

Ordered this after a review I saw on Instagram I was pleasantly surprised with the efforts just ordered a combo of flowers, vape cartridge, and more pre rolls thank you plain Jane for a awesome product at a reasonable price hope your company stays affordable for everyone to enjoy

About this brand

We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.