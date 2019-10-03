About this product
Our CBD Flower pre-rolled joints are made of fresh, ground up buds- never shake. They contain 1 gram of up to 16% CBD and less than .3% THC.
Our hemp presents a calming experience. Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep.
The 3-count includes 1 package with 3 pre-rolled joints individually packaged inside.
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.