CBG Hemp Flower

by Plain Jane

5.01
Plain Jane Cannabis Flower CBG Hemp Flower

$7.00MSRP

About this product

Our CBG buds contain 12%-14% CBG with frosty, silver trichomes covering the calyx. These buds have a citrusy and hoppy aroma with hints of chamomile and piney fresh mountain air. What's the difference between CBD and CBD? CBG stands for cannabigerolic acid which is the seeds converted into tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), the precursor of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA). CBG is the parent molecule of THC and CBD. CBD and CBG, unlike THC, are non-psychoactive, meaning they won’t get you high. They occur in different concentrations in the plant and have unique chemical structures. Isolated, each cannabinoid has its own beneficial properties, many that overlap, but when CBD and CBG are taken together, the benefits of the CBD last longer and are more pronounced. CBG also amplifies the other cannabinoids in full spectrum products.

1 customer review

5.01

VictoriaFrost

have enjoyed smoking this one in the morning while I am getting my dogs out as a way to enter the right, meaning my stomach issues and irregularities in the morning are greatly eased and I dont get the typical nasuea I am accustomed to as I get moving. My main reason for pursuing the CBG flower was of course to test its ability to aid in treating the symptoms of my glaucoma, and I have to say there has been some noticeable difference, I am using it in combination with my eyedrops but my eyes just feel like they are able to be focused without any kind of strain which is hard to describe unless you also find yourself afflicted with the disease. I would like to take a pressure test to check if there has been any measurable drop in my IOP! Overall the buds were nice though a little on the drier side making it one that I tend to mix in with my Elektra, plus the combination of CBD and CBG has a really nice synergy.

About this brand

We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.