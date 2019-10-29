VictoriaFrost on October 29th, 2019

have enjoyed smoking this one in the morning while I am getting my dogs out as a way to enter the right, meaning my stomach issues and irregularities in the morning are greatly eased and I dont get the typical nasuea I am accustomed to as I get moving. My main reason for pursuing the CBG flower was of course to test its ability to aid in treating the symptoms of my glaucoma, and I have to say there has been some noticeable difference, I am using it in combination with my eyedrops but my eyes just feel like they are able to be focused without any kind of strain which is hard to describe unless you also find yourself afflicted with the disease. I would like to take a pressure test to check if there has been any measurable drop in my IOP! Overall the buds were nice though a little on the drier side making it one that I tend to mix in with my Elektra, plus the combination of CBD and CBG has a really nice synergy.