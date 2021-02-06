About this product

Our CBG buds contain 12%-14% CBG with frosty, silver trichomes covering the calyx. These buds have a citrusy and hoppy aroma with hints of chamomile and piney fresh mountain air.



What's the difference between CBD and CBD?



CBG stands for cannabigerolic acid which is the seeds converted into tetrahydrocannabinolic acid (THCA), the precursor of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), and cannabidiolic acid (CBDA).



CBG is the parent molecule of THC and CBD. CBD and CBG, unlike THC, are non-psychoactive, meaning they won’t get you high. They occur in different concentrations in the plant and have unique chemical structures.



Isolated, each cannabinoid has its own beneficial properties, many that overlap, but when CBD and CBG are taken together, the benefits of the CBD last longer and are more pronounced. CBG also amplifies the other cannabinoids in full spectrum products.