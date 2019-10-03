 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Lifter CBD Hemp Flower

Lifter CBD Hemp Flower

by Plain Jane

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Plain Jane Cannabis Flower Lifter CBD Hemp Flower

$14.00MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Our best CBD Hemp Flower to date. Perfectly trimmed, large and dense flower buds. The flower has splashes of purple and a strong soothing smell. Our Lifter features prominent lavender and chamomile flavors with a subtle spiciness of hops. 15.1% CBD

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

YayeLitf

this is my favorite strain out of all your flowers. don't know why it works well for me.

About this brand

Plain Jane Logo
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.