About this product
Our best CBD Hemp Flower to date. Perfectly trimmed, large and dense flower buds. The flower has splashes of purple and a strong soothing smell.
Our Lifter features prominent lavender and chamomile flavors with a subtle spiciness of hops.
15.1% CBD
Our Lifter features prominent lavender and chamomile flavors with a subtle spiciness of hops.
15.1% CBD
No product reviews
Have you tried this product? Be the first to leave a review!
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.