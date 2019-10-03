24K Gold Pre-Roll 1g
by Harvest
1 piece
$7.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Each preroll contains our smooth, all natural hemp. Unlike our original Plain Jane prerolls, which are processed to remove the "hemp smell",these are potent. Our hemp presents a calming experience. Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep. The 10-count includes 1 package with 10 rolls inside. The 2-count is a smaller package with 2 rolls inside. For Natural, Unrefined, Unbleached Hemp Paper, choose the "hemp" variety.
on October 3rd, 2019
I absolutely love these! Very smooth taste and not at all harsh. Works amazing for anxiety or if you just need a chill. Will definitely buy again!
on October 3rd, 2019
These pre rolls are really great for the price and quality