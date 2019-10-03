 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Prerolls-Full Flavor

Prerolls-Full Flavor

by Plain Jane

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Plain Jane Cannabis Pre-rolls Prerolls-Full Flavor
Plain Jane Cannabis Pre-rolls Prerolls-Full Flavor
Plain Jane Cannabis Pre-rolls Prerolls-Full Flavor

$10.99MSRP

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Each preroll contains our smooth, all natural hemp. Unlike our original Plain Jane prerolls, which are processed to remove the "hemp smell",these are potent. Our hemp presents a calming experience. Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep. The 10-count includes 1 package with 10 rolls inside. The 2-count is a smaller package with 2 rolls inside. For Natural, Unrefined, Unbleached Hemp Paper, choose the "hemp" variety.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

MoneyMom

I absolutely love these! Very smooth taste and not at all harsh. Works amazing for anxiety or if you just need a chill. Will definitely buy again!

JacobBelor

These pre rolls are really great for the price and quality

About this brand

Plain Jane Logo
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.