About this product
Each preroll contains our smooth, all natural hemp. Unlike our original Plain Jane prerolls, which are processed to remove the "hemp smell",these are potent.
Our hemp presents a calming experience. Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep.
The 10-count includes 1 package with 10 rolls inside. The 2-count is a smaller package with 2 rolls inside.
For Natural, Unrefined, Unbleached Hemp Paper, choose the "hemp" variety.
About this brand
Plain Jane
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.