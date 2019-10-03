Each preroll contains our smooth, all natural hemp. Unlike our original Plain Jane prerolls, which are processed to remove the "hemp smell",these are potent.

Our hemp presents a calming experience. Perfect for when you need a break, are feeling anxious or are getting ready to sleep.



The 10-count includes 1 package with 10 rolls inside. The 2-count is a smaller package with 2 rolls inside.



For Natural, Unrefined, Unbleached Hemp Paper, choose the "hemp" variety.