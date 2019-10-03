Reserve Blue Dream
by Harvest
3.5 grams
$40.00
Pickup 19.0 miles away
Our Special Sauce flower is hoppy, earthy, and sweet with a hint of cinnamon and orange. This strain is optimal for evening usage. These hemp buds will absolutely blow you away, leaving you in a relaxed and calm mood. CBD 10%
on October 3rd, 2019
Will definitely be purchasing again. Good sized buds, great flavor.