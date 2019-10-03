About this product
Our Special Sauce flower is hoppy, earthy, and sweet with a hint of cinnamon and orange. This strain is optimal for evening usage. These hemp buds will absolutely blow you away, leaving you in a relaxed and calm mood.
CBD 10%
We offer a variety of CBD products from flower to prerolls to oils, shatter and more. We offer the highest quality products at the most affordable prices.