taytaco
on October 22nd, 2019
Started taking CBD nightly to help with insomnia. I sleep like a baby without that groggy feeling in the morning that melatonin was giving me. More energy during the day now. Awesome. Also love the orange flavor.
Product Highlights: - Grown & Made in USA - Deliciously flavored with an orange essence - 30-Day Risk-Free Trial - 3rd Party Lab Tested for Quality - #1 Rated Customer Service The problem with hemp is that it tastes like hemp. We've created a subtle flavor powered naturally by orange essence that is unique to the market and has even won us awards! We hold ourselves to the highest standard by conducting multiple in-house and third party lab tests to ensure the quality of our products. We test every single batch for toxins and to certify the CBD concentration by an independent third-party lab. Populum is the first brand in the CBD industry to offer a risk-free trial. You get 30 days to try your CBD oil, and if you decide you don’t like it, no problem! You can return it for a full refund. No sample sizes. No catch. Learn more at populum.com
