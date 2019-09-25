About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* Lemon Pineapple is a beautiful strain constructed by Lemon Tree Range and has now finally been perfected after many years of selecting just the right varietals to make it what it needed to be. LP is a powerful sativa dominant strain consisting of a heavy pineapple aroma with a side of lemon and apple. Lemon Pineapple is best grown outdoors because of its height and length, but can also be grown just as successfully inside if you top it early or have the height for her. Lemon Pineapple is bred for an unmistakable lemon taste and smell. It is the lemoniest of the crosses being bred, and since users like the lemon, expect the strain to become more lemon and less kush/skunk/diesel, increasing its terpene profile of limonene while phasing out the taste of Kush. Lemon Pineapple may appear to be a paler green than other strains and it may even look yellow. Buds are sticky and the plant has white or orange trichomes, the plant’s appendages. Medical users like the sedative effect of Lemon Pineapple that helps with appetite and stress. Other uses include bipolar disorder, depression, PTSD, and OCD. People undergoing chemotherapy may appreciate the strain for relieving nausea and increasing appetite. The plant will grow short to medium high. It should have long colas, and flower in an average of 70 days with a good yield.