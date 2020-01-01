 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  3. Premium Seed Market
Premium Seed Market

The finest genetics at a price you can afford

FREE pack of mixed seeds w/purchase of 2 packs! Enter coupon code freemix at checkout!
Use "indogrow" @ checkout to receive 10% off all Blue Dream, Northern Lights, Skunk and White Widow!
Quality genetics produced by reputable west coast breeders with over 3 decades of experience!
We pride ourselves on offering worry-free, quick, stealthy and discreet shipping!
Our breeders here at PSM have worked extensively to produce seeds ANYONE can grow successfully.
About Premium Seed Market

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. ALL of our strains are offered at a flat rate of $29.99 for 10 premium seeds! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Use the special coupon code "indogrow" at checkout to receive 10% off all Blue Dream, White Widow, Northern Lights and Skunk #1 seeds in your cart! Mixed Seed Giveaway! Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds with the purchase of two or more packs!

Worldwide, United States, Canada