Northern Lights is a vintage, heavy Indica dominant strain loved and adored by all since its very beginning. Northern Lights is nearly a pure Indica and is known for its deep setting body buzz and should be enjoyed primarily at night time. Northern Lights' history is riddled in obscurity. It is said that its roots came from Thai and Afghani descendants but then was later bred and perfected further in Holland. NL is a potent varietal that may lack in its yield at times but makes up for it overwhelmingly in its quality and strong landrace genetics. Historically, the NL 1, a longer, more stretchy type with a fresh scent and good bud formulation, was the basis of the NL cross that was sold as Sensi's Northern Lights. Currently, the NL 5 has taken over the most important role in the cross. Because NL 5 adds potency and reduces flowering time, but is not dominant in taste and smell, it also plays a starring role in the overall breeding plan at the Cannabis Castle. It has functioned as a test case for many crosses. The f1 generation is very predictable, giving uniform results and passing uniformly onto its hybrids it parents. The NL 2 contributes to the overall vigor of the plant and strength of the high, also lending its spider mite resistance to the cross. Highly adapted to indoor growing, Northern Lights is a satisfying yielder that can finish in just over 6 weeks. The best results are obtained from hydro culture gardens. Small sea of green plants or bigger indoor plants will both do well, but remember that yield is directly related to the amount of light and space. A petite plant averaging between 4 and 5 feet, NL has dense, resin-rich flowers and wide-fingered indica leaves. The aroma is pungently sweet and the taste is a flavorful mixture of sweet and spicy. The high is a potent physical experience that feels comfortably lazy and relaxing.