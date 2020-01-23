 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Texada Timwarp seeds

by Premium Seed Market

About this product

SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* Originally bred and grown on the island of Texada in British Columbia. Texada Timewarp is a Sativa dominant hybrid varietal that will leave users with a creative and energetic buzz that relaxes the body but also keeps you focused on the task at hand. Texada is a fast producing, low maintenance, hardy plant that is best suited for outside growing. Suitable for daytime use as most users do not end up feeling lethargic and weighed down, Texada Timewarp may help make some lesser pains more manageable. Its uplifting effects may help stave off the symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression. Texada Timewarp is somewhat of a rare breed, it was specifically designed to be grown outdoors, where some plants can reach up to 13 feet. Created for those growers that felt they had to sacrifice flavor and potency for survivability, the strain resists pests and molds. It also has sturdy branches that can stand strong against winds. Not much information is left about growing true Texada but its descendants generally finish in late September or mid-October. Yields for these strains range between between 100 and 600 grams per plant.

DaveBud89

All germinated like the others! Fast shipping.

BigPerr89

Grew up close to the island of Texada. So happy a supplier here in the states has these seeds now that I moved. Awesome.

WestcoastColas

Stealthy package. All germinated. Excited!

About this brand

With over 30 years of experience producing and testing over 150 varietals and the world's top strains in Oregon. We pride ourselves on providing top quality seeds at a price that you can afford. We can offer seeds at this very reasonable price, because we are the grower and we do not purchase seeds from any other entity. No wholesaler involved! Here at PSM we provide seeds that anyone can grow successfully, beginners to experts alike. Here in Oregon we have spent over three decades testing hundreds of strains, spending countless hours picking the best varietals and preserving the strongest genetics and breeding them year after year. ALL of our strains are offered at a flat rate of $29.99 for 10 premium seeds! CURRENT SPECIAL OFFERS! Use the special coupon code "indogrow" at checkout to receive 10% off all Blue Dream, White Widow, Northern Lights and Skunk #1 seeds in your cart! Mixed Seed Giveaway! Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds with the purchase of two or more packs!