DaveBud89
on January 23rd, 2020
All germinated like the others! Fast shipping.
SPECIAL OFFER: Use coupon code "freemix" at checkout to receive a FREE packet of Mixed Seeds for FIRST TIME customers! *Make sure to add a mixed seed pack to your cart before entering in coupon* Originally bred and grown on the island of Texada in British Columbia. Texada Timewarp is a Sativa dominant hybrid varietal that will leave users with a creative and energetic buzz that relaxes the body but also keeps you focused on the task at hand. Texada is a fast producing, low maintenance, hardy plant that is best suited for outside growing. Suitable for daytime use as most users do not end up feeling lethargic and weighed down, Texada Timewarp may help make some lesser pains more manageable. Its uplifting effects may help stave off the symptoms of anxiety, stress and depression. Texada Timewarp is somewhat of a rare breed, it was specifically designed to be grown outdoors, where some plants can reach up to 13 feet. Created for those growers that felt they had to sacrifice flavor and potency for survivability, the strain resists pests and molds. It also has sturdy branches that can stand strong against winds. Not much information is left about growing true Texada but its descendants generally finish in late September or mid-October. Yields for these strains range between between 100 and 600 grams per plant.
on January 23rd, 2020
on September 28th, 2019
Grew up close to the island of Texada. So happy a supplier here in the states has these seeds now that I moved. Awesome.
on September 25th, 2019
Stealthy package. All germinated. Excited!