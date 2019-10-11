FibroWarrior83
on October 11th, 2019
My cat is sort of a nut case. This really mellows him out!
(2) of our 500MG Pet Tinctures. Zero flavor or odor Medicinal Benefits: Anti-Anxiety Appetite support Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Chronic Pain Non-psychoactive Joint and Mobility Issues Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Cannabidiol (CBD)
I typically buy this one because I use 1 bottle so quickly
1 for my doggie and 1 more my cat!