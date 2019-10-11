 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
2-Pack Pet Tincture: 500MG's Each

by Proper CBD

4.76
$79.99MSRP

About this product

(2) of our 500MG Pet Tinctures. Zero flavor or odor Medicinal Benefits: Anti-Anxiety Appetite support Anti-inflammatory & Arthritis Chronic Pain Non-psychoactive Joint and Mobility Issues Ingredients: Organic MCT Oil (vegan, non-GMO), Cannabidiol (CBD)

6 customer reviews

FibroWarrior83

My cat is sort of a nut case. This really mellows him out!

AllisonW1

I typically buy this one because I use 1 bottle so quickly

About this brand

Proper CBD Logo
Offering 99%+ CBD products. Flavored and Tasteless tinctures. Lab tested, dosage compliant. ONLINE SALES available