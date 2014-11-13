Animals, like humans, have an endocannabinoid system that is capable of interacting with the chemical compounds found in cannabinoids like CBD and THC. Older dogs and cats or pets with conditions like arthritis, seizures, anxiety, and inflammation, among others, may experience beneficial effects from a CBD treat, tincture, or capsule. Because they contain less than 0.3% THC, hemp-derived CBD products are not intoxicating and will not get your pet high.

Frequently asked questions

Is CBD oil OK for my dog? One key factor in determining whether a CBD (cannabidiol) product is safe is to make sure that it has been transparently tested. Look for a certificate of analysis to ensure that the product contains what it states on the label. Because hemp-based CBD contains very low levels of THC, CBD treats will not give your pet an intoxicating high. The known side effects of high-quality, certified CBD products in dogs are generally mild and non-harmful. Read more: A Vet Weighs in on CBD Oil for Dogs

How do I determine the right CBD dosage for my pet? Finding the right dosage of CBD in treats, capsules, and tinctures for your dog or cat will involve some exploration, but some important factors to consider are your pet's size, age, and the intended therapeutic effect. Consult with your vet or a holistic veterinarian who has experience recommending cannabis-derived products for pets, and always start with a low dose before gradually adjusting the dosage upward over time based on your pet’s needs. Read more: 5 Things to Know Before Using Medical Cannabis for Your Pets