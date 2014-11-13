Browse by category
- Products home
- Apparel
- Books & games
- Cannabis
- Concentrates
- Dabbing
- Edibles
- Growing
- Hemp CBD
- Other
- Pets
- Pet accessories
- Pet capsules
- Pet sprays
- Pet tinctures
- Pet treats
- Services
- Smoking
- Storage
- Topicals
- Tourism
- Vaping
- All brands
Pets
Animals, like humans, have an endocannabinoid system that is capable of interacting with the chemical compounds found in cannabinoids like CBD and THC. Older dogs and cats or pets with conditions like arthritis, seizures, anxiety, and inflammation, among others, may experience beneficial effects from a CBD treat, tincture, or capsule. Because they contain less than 0.3% THC, hemp-derived CBD products are not intoxicating and will not get your pet high.
Featured
Pet accessoriesShow all
Pet capsulesShow all
Pet spraysShow all
Pet tincturesShow all
Pet treatsShow all
Related articlesSee all news
Frequently asked questions
One key factor in determining whether a CBD (cannabidiol) product is safe is to make sure that it has been transparently tested. Look for a certificate of analysis to ensure that the product contains what it states on the label. Because hemp-based CBD contains very low levels of THC, CBD treats will not give your pet an intoxicating high. The known side effects of high-quality, certified CBD products in dogs are generally mild and non-harmful. Read more: A Vet Weighs in on CBD Oil for Dogs
Finding the right dosage of CBD in treats, capsules, and tinctures for your dog or cat will involve some exploration, but some important factors to consider are your pet's size, age, and the intended therapeutic effect. Consult with your vet or a holistic veterinarian who has experience recommending cannabis-derived products for pets, and always start with a low dose before gradually adjusting the dosage upward over time based on your pet’s needs. Read more: 5 Things to Know Before Using Medical Cannabis for Your Pets
Although there isn’t a lot of solid, peer-reviewed research on the effects of CBD in pets, a clinical study at Cornell University examining the effects of hemp-based CBD on arthritic dogs found a significant decrease in pain and improved mobility in more than 80% of participants. While the Cornell study on CBD effects in dogs is focused on pain and mobility issues due to arthritis, many pet owners and vets have found hemp CBD to be effective for different uses. Read more: The Science Behind Giving CBD & Cannabis to Cats and Dogs