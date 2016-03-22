 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Mr. Puffy Pin

by Puffingtons

About this product

Made in collaboration with our good friends at Trippy Pins, this limited edition Mr. Puffy pin is 1 of 100. Each pin is individually marked on the back denoting which number it is.

1 customer review

Silvergopher12

way cool for older golfers that now have less pain and less strokes.

About this brand

Puffingtons Golf is the leading lifestyle brand in the Cannagolf space. Our products were developed from the observation that people needed a fun and low key way to 'par-tee' both on and off the course. Our Pitch-N-Puff golf tee one hitter and bent grass golf ball stash are the perfect combination of accessories to help you elevate your game regardless weather you are on or off the course. Join the movement and let Puffingtons take you to the next level!