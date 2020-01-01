 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Concentrates
  4. Cartridges
  5. Strawberry Banana Cartridge - 1g

Strawberry Banana Cartridge - 1g

by P2 by PUREXTRACTS

Write a review
P2 by PUREXTRACTS Concentrates Cartridges Strawberry Banana Cartridge - 1g

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Melt into a state of happiness and peace that sharpens creativity and sensory awareness.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Strawberry Banana

Strawberry Banana
Terpenes
  1. Limonene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Caryophyllene

Strawberry Banana, sometimes known as Strawnana for short, is an indica developed by DNA Genetics in collaboration with Serious Seeds. A genetic cross of Crockett’s Banana Kush and the “Strawberry” phenotype of Bubble Gum, Strawberry Banana inherited a sweet, fruity flavor, hence the name. Known for its heavy resin production and high-THC content, Strawberry Banana produces happy, peaceful effects that sharpen creativity and sensory awareness.

About this brand

P2 by PUREXTRACTS Logo
As cannabis has grown from secret stash to initial public offering, we’ve been here every step of the way—learning, cultivating, and honing our craft. Today, we are proud to offer products that honor both the science, and our fellow pioneers, by staying true to what has always been best about cannabis; the connection between people and the planet. We believe cannabis is meant to be shared, not plundered; to enrich our culture, not make a few folks richer. That’s why we are dedicated to distilling cannabis down to its purest form and making its positive effects accessible for everyone.