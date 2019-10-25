Purple Tangie

Thraxsis212
on October 25th, 2019
One of the best strains I've ever had. It's a tantalizing buzz, and a amazing smell I cant describe, at first I thought it was black, then i realized its deep purple!
This is a true Sativa effect strain with predominantly purple flowers and an unbelievable smell and flavor of orange/citrus. Cali-O x Skunk with an 8-9 week flower.
on October 25th, 2019
on October 1st, 2019
By far the best tasting and best smelling flower I have ever tried.