 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Purple Tangie

Purple Tangie

by Purple Tangie

Skip to Reviews
5.02
Purple Tangie Cannabis Flower Purple Tangie

About this product

This is a true Sativa effect strain with predominantly purple flowers and an unbelievable smell and flavor of orange/citrus. Cali-O x Skunk with an 8-9 week flower.

2 customer reviews

5.02

write a review

Thraxsis212

One of the best strains I've ever had. It's a tantalizing buzz, and a amazing smell I cant describe, at first I thought it was black, then i realized its deep purple!

Fats3286

By far the best tasting and best smelling flower I have ever tried.

About this brand

Purple Tangie Logo
Purple Tangie specializes in developing and producing proprietary, ultra-premium cannabis flowers and concentrates, having won 10 High Times Cannabis Cup awards, as well as having made the Top 10 for High Times Magazine’s ‘Strongest Strains on Earth in 2017’.