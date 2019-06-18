Char723
on June 18th, 2019
On my last order I decided to add one to my order. What a wonderful way to relax after a long day. I felt like a new person!! I will definitely be getting more!!
Tranquility: All our bath bombs are loaded with an amazing 50mg of pure, organic CBD oil. Allow yourself to be whisked away with gentle scents of lavender essential oil. This bath bomb will calm your mind as well as your body and fizz your worries away. Choose this Bath Bomb for a serene, tranquil experience. Ingredients: Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Epsom Salt, Coconut Oil, Essential Oil, Aqua, Polysorbate 80, FD&C Colorant, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil.
on June 1st, 2019
This is my favorite one.
on May 31st, 2019
Got this to help me relax and it does the job!!! Smells great and fast shipping. I bought with their tincture and couldn't be happier with this company.