  Body Cream 300mg CBD

Body Cream 300mg CBD

by Quantum Leaf Naturals

$45.00MSRP

About this product

300 mg Body Cream Suggested Use: Apply as needed to entire body as often as needed throughout the day to hydrate and nourish the skin and relieve aches and pains. Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Organic Alcohol, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Grape Seed Oil, Organic Bees Wax, Organic Lecithin, Organic Carnauba Wax, Vitamin E, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Glycerin, Organic Acai Pulp Extract, Xanthan Gum, Organic Lemon Grass Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. High Quality Hemp Organic Farming Practices Full Spectrum Co2 Extracted Lab-Tested & Certified Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan

4 customer reviews

jacobtx38

I use 3 of Quantum Leaf Naturals products so far and absolutely love them all!! This cream has helped shoulder immensely. I saw a difference in how I felt in 3 days of using it. I am so thankful!!

BrianLBNY

Has helped with dry skin and my sons skin condition. My mother in law also says it has helped with her arthritis and knee pain. Great quality.

Andrew843

I suffer from back pain for many years. This cream is awesome. I also bought the 300mg pills from this company and am very pleased. Fast shipping and beautiful packaging to boot

About this brand

Quantum Leaf Naturals products are the highest quality CBD supplements on the market from the most trusted manufacturer. Our products contain the purest CBD available with an unprecedented level of quality.  Every batch of CBD oil is tested and custom formulated to ensure a precise amount of CBD in every pill, tincture or cream. Our products only contain full spectrum CBD oil and is cultivated by the highest standards of organic farming practices. There are no toxic fertilizers or pesticides. We use only CO2 extraction, which is the safest and cleanest of extraction methods leaving behind no harmful solvents. This process produces the purest, most potent and most powerful CBD oil on the market second to none. Quantum Leaf Natural's products are the ideal way to add CBD into your daily life. Whether you are looking for topical applications or a daily capsule, we have a wide spectrum of products to address any need.