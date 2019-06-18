jacobtx38
on June 18th, 2019
I use 3 of Quantum Leaf Naturals products so far and absolutely love them all!! This cream has helped shoulder immensely. I saw a difference in how I felt in 3 days of using it. I am so thankful!!
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
300 mg Body Cream Suggested Use: Apply as needed to entire body as often as needed throughout the day to hydrate and nourish the skin and relieve aches and pains. Ingredients: Organic Aloe Leaf Juice, Organic Alcohol, Organic Shea Butter, Organic Hemp Seed Oil, Organic Grape Seed Oil, Organic Bees Wax, Organic Lecithin, Organic Carnauba Wax, Vitamin E, Organic Sunflower Seed Oil, Organic Glycerin, Organic Acai Pulp Extract, Xanthan Gum, Organic Lemon Grass Oil, Full Spectrum Hemp Oil. High Quality Hemp Organic Farming Practices Full Spectrum Co2 Extracted Lab-Tested & Certified Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, Vegan
on June 18th, 2019
I use 3 of Quantum Leaf Naturals products so far and absolutely love them all!! This cream has helped shoulder immensely. I saw a difference in how I felt in 3 days of using it. I am so thankful!!
on June 1st, 2019
Has helped with dry skin and my sons skin condition. My mother in law also says it has helped with her arthritis and knee pain. Great quality.
on May 31st, 2019
I suffer from back pain for many years. This cream is awesome. I also bought the 300mg pills from this company and am very pleased. Fast shipping and beautiful packaging to boot